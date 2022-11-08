Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.88-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

AVA opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 208,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,072,000 after purchasing an additional 142,693 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Avista by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

