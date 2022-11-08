Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

