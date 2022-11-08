Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $9.09 or 0.00046822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $875.56 million and approximately $177.32 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,415.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008176 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00023116 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00244886 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,312,541 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,312,541.46131308 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.03865415 USD and is down -9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $164,479,524.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

