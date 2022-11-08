B. Riley Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $110.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

