B. Riley Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $110.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

