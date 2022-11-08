B. Riley Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $9.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target dropped by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

