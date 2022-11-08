Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $20.10 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

