BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.11) to GBX 1,000 ($11.51) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.94) to GBX 960 ($11.05) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $913.75.

Shares of BAESY opened at $36.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.4706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

