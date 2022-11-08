Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Tyler Technologies worth $60,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $69,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,512.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.36.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $289.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

