Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,715 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $57,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI stock opened at $462.19 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

