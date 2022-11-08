Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $481.56 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,798 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $481,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.47. The company had a trading volume of 116,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,723. The firm has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

