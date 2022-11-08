Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $64.54 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,849 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of International Business Machines worth $64,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

