Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,008 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $73,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $215.72 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.63 and a 200 day moving average of $197.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

