Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,672 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $63,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,122,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.88.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $385.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

