Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 227,815 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227,815 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $91,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,930 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

