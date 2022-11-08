Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,323 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $67,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17,890.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $84.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,346 shares of company stock worth $499,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

