Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,696 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,696 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $70,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $155.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

