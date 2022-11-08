Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 82,192 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 82,192 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $345,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

DIS stock opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

