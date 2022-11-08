Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,087 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $79,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 10.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Zoetis by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Zoetis by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 3.1 %

ZTS stock opened at $137.86 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

