Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 749.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average is $135.76.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

