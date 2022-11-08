Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. 314,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,718,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.