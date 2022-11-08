Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.28 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.34 ($0.08). Approximately 131,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,722,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.57 ($0.09).

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £78.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.36.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

