Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.6 %

BMO stock opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

