Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Bankwell Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $237.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Darryl Demos purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $75,552.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,808 shares of company stock worth $90,099. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

See Also

