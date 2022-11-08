Barclays Boosts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $20.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

FWRG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,097. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $863.75 million and a PE ratio of 208.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.97 million. Research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

