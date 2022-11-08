Barclays Initiates Coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF)

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRPRF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche stock opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $105.85.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

