Barclays Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $57.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after acquiring an additional 483,630 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $34,868,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 2,440,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after buying an additional 429,876 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

