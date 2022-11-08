Barclays Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.
Lyft Stock Performance
LYFT opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $57.68.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
