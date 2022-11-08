Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 2,236 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

