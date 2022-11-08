Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 756 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

