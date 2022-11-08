Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FBND stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $53.57.

