Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 618 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.50.

