Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,309,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 861,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 200,399 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

