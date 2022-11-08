Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 102,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $241.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.55 and its 200 day moving average is $239.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

