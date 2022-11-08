Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $407,000 in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5,970.8% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,910,000 after buying an additional 3,948,838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after buying an additional 350,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 832.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 505,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 451,714 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $26.41.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

