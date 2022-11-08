Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 1,418 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

