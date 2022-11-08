BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,231 Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BHVN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average of $118.85. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,856.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,301,967 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,534. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

