BCK Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. VMware makes up 1.6% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 492.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 924,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $105,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,105 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in VMware by 11,215.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $84,012,000 after acquiring an additional 730,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $484,088,000 after buying an additional 719,504 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 16,654.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $72,435,000 after buying an additional 631,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,870. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.