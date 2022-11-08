BCK Capital Management LP Invests $326,000 in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of F-star Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTX. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

F-star Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,662. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About F-star Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.