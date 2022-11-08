BCK Capital Management LP Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Merit Medical Systems accounts for about 1.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.52. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

