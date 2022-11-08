BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus by 385.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 77.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Covetrus Stock Performance

Covetrus Profile

Shares of CVET stock remained flat at $20.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.