BCK Capital Management LP Sells 18,097 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

BCK Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,097 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 65.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 0.7% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,157,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $6,839,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HCII stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

