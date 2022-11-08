BCK Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BCK Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Citrix Systems by 326.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Citrix Systems by 81.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS remained flat at $103.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,249. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

