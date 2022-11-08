Beam Global (BEEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 67.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beam Global Price Performance

Beam Global stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

In other Beam Global news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $83,241.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,048,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,779,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Featured Stories

