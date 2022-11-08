Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given New $81.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $100.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,305,000 after buying an additional 591,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,999,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,658,000 after acquiring an additional 329,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 124,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

