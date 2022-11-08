Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT Lowered to $53.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.67. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $100.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 304.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.