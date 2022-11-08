Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.51

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 69906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Trading Down 9.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,473,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after buying an additional 423,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.