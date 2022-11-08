Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.33.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

