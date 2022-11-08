Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 753,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,288,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 233,574 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $12,138,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after acquiring an additional 183,829 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Belden by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. 920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,711. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

