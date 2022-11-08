Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.38) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MRK opened at GBX 72.13 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,404.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. Marks Electrical Group has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.47).

Insider Transactions at Marks Electrical Group

About Marks Electrical Group

In related news, insider Marnie Jane Millard acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £20,150 ($23,200.92).

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

