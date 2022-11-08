Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK)

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.38) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.37% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Shares of LON:MRK opened at GBX 72.13 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,404.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. Marks Electrical Group has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.47).
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
