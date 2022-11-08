Berenberg Bank Trims bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Target Price to €89.70

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($110.00) to €89.70 ($89.70) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on bioMérieux from €108.00 ($108.00) to €109.00 ($109.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of BMXMF stock remained flat at $83.75 on Tuesday. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $148.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

