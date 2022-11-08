Berenberg Bank Trims Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Target Price to C$1.10

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:LUC opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$226.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.